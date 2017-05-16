Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Tuesday 16 May

Fiji pledges support to forum presidency

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

DEPUTY Speaker of Parliament Ruveni Nadalo vowed that Fiji would be ready to assist Vietnam as the Southeat Asian country officially took over the presidency of the Asia- Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).

Mr Nadalo officially handed over the presidency to Vietnam in a special ceremony in Hon Chi Mihn City, Vietnam, last Thursday.

Mr Nadalo said Fiji was privileged to have been given the opportunity to host the APPF early this year.

"And we stand ready to assist Vietnam in the preparation of the next APPF forum that will be held in Vietnam in January 2018," Mr Nadalo said in his address.

"It was with honour and great pride that we had set out to prepare ourselves in hosting a forum of such magnitude and stature.

"In hosting this international event in January this year, delegates were able to witness first hand our renowned hospitality and what we offered to the forum on raising awareness on issues of commonality to the region."

Vietnamese National Assembly chairperson Tong Thi Phong said the forum strengthened friendship and co-operation between and among regional Parliaments.

"Cementing the dialogue mechanism, facilitating exchanges among parliamentarians and upholding the role of parliaments in addressing regional issues, ensuring peace and sustainable developments," she said.








