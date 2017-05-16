Survey on coral reefs

/ Front page / News

INITIAL survey results in waters around Yacata revealed that Severe TC Winston had little impact on the marine ecosystem.

The survey jointly carried out by Vatuvara Private Islands and the Vatuvara Foundation with Wildlife Conservation Society found that marine life in the area were healthy, thriving and vibrant.

The foundation's director Katy Miller said a team made up of fish and coral experts were conducting baseline surveys, assessing the health of diverse coral reefs 12 months after Severe TC Winston.

Ms Miller said this would be the first scientific survey to be carried out by the Vatuvara Foundation in these waters.

"The team will dive from May 8 to the 16th on coral reefs around Kaibu, Kanacea, Vatuvara, Yacata, and Adavaci Islands in Lau and Cakaudrove Province," she said.

"The dive team will be collecting baseline data on the abundance and diversity of corals and fish species, as well as key invertebrates such as sea cucumbers that are an important source of livelihood for local communities.

"A separate team comprising of representatives from the Ministry of Fisheries, Cakaudrove Provincial Office, WCS, and the Vatuvara Foundation visited the community of Yacata last month to provide general awareness on natural resource management, conduct participatory mapping of community land and sea resources, and to learn more about their traditional knowledge."

Ms Miller said this process of observing traditional practices helped strengthen the Vatuvara Foundation's understanding of how critical it was to protect and revive the ocean through marine protection and the empowerment of local communities as stewards of their natural resources.