Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Tuesday 16 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Meth accused released on bail

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

A MAN charged with one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine was released on strict bail conditions by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Jacob Fredrick Whippy appeared before Magistrate Kashyapa Wickramasekara yesterday.

The alleged offence took place last Thursday.

It is alleged the accused went to the Suva Post Office to collect a carton sent from the US.

The carton was alleged to have been addressed to him. It was alleged that the carton contained a speaker and two sealed plastic parcels of crystal clear substances alleged to have been methamphetamine weighing 200.4 grams.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Apenisa Keresoni did not object to bail, however, he asked the court that the file be sent back to police for further investigation.

Mr Whippy was released on a $6000 bail and was required to get two sureties with a surety bail bond of $1000 each.

He has also been ordered to surrender his travel documents.

The matter has been adjourned to June 19.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65590.6369
JPY 55.347852.3478
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43810.4261
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65180.6268
USD 0.48310.4661

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ship runs aground
  2. The rise of Value City
  3. $10m bail out
  4. Police bust farmer, seize 200 plants and two containers
  5. Mother relives ordeal, Colanaudolu on trial
  6. $1.89m paid out
  7. 508 is first number
  8. Sugar Ministry appoints Kumar
  9. US climate assistance project opens office in Suva
  10. Students make a difference

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  6. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  7. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  8. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  9. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  10. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)