Meth accused released on bail

Jacob Whippy outside the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

A MAN charged with one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine was released on strict bail conditions by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

Jacob Fredrick Whippy appeared before Magistrate Kashyapa Wickramasekara yesterday.

The alleged offence took place last Thursday.

It is alleged the accused went to the Suva Post Office to collect a carton sent from the US.

The carton was alleged to have been addressed to him. It was alleged that the carton contained a speaker and two sealed plastic parcels of crystal clear substances alleged to have been methamphetamine weighing 200.4 grams.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Apenisa Keresoni did not object to bail, however, he asked the court that the file be sent back to police for further investigation.

Mr Whippy was released on a $6000 bail and was required to get two sureties with a surety bail bond of $1000 each.

He has also been ordered to surrender his travel documents.

The matter has been adjourned to June 19.