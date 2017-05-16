Doctor sues broadcaster

/ Front page / News

A GOVERNMENT doctor has filed a $2 million lawsuit against the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) and their reporter for defamation.

The suit stems from a picture of the doctor that was wrongfully placed on their online website referring to him as a fake doctor charged by police.

The matter was called before the Civil High Court in Suva yesterday.

In the statement of claim, the plaintiff Dr Shanjivan Padarath says he had never given FBC the permission to use his photograph and claimed his photograph was used to sensationalise the news.

Mr Padarath claims the wrongful use of his picture meant and was understood to mean that the plaintiff was not a qualified doctor and carried fake qualifications.

He also claimed his friends and family made a big joke about him and as a result of the picture he had been highly defamed.

The statement from the plaintiff claimed as a result of the picture he suffered distress, embarrassment and mental anxiety.

"That the said picture mean and was meant to be understood that the plaintiff was of a dissolute and profligate character," the statement of claim stated.

"That the said picture mean and were meant to be understood that the Plaintiff was good for nothing except to be a fake doctor."

The matter will be called again on June 22.