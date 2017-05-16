Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Tuesday 16 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Doctor sues broadcaster

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

A GOVERNMENT doctor has filed a $2 million lawsuit against the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) and their reporter for defamation.

The suit stems from a picture of the doctor that was wrongfully placed on their online website referring to him as a fake doctor charged by police.

The matter was called before the Civil High Court in Suva yesterday.

In the statement of claim, the plaintiff Dr Shanjivan Padarath says he had never given FBC the permission to use his photograph and claimed his photograph was used to sensationalise the news.

Mr Padarath claims the wrongful use of his picture meant and was understood to mean that the plaintiff was not a qualified doctor and carried fake qualifications.

He also claimed his friends and family made a big joke about him and as a result of the picture he had been highly defamed.

The statement from the plaintiff claimed as a result of the picture he suffered distress, embarrassment and mental anxiety.

"That the said picture mean and was meant to be understood that the plaintiff was of a dissolute and profligate character," the statement of claim stated.

"That the said picture mean and were meant to be understood that the Plaintiff was good for nothing except to be a fake doctor."

The matter will be called again on June 22.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65590.6369
JPY 55.347852.3478
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43810.4261
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65180.6268
USD 0.48310.4661

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ship runs aground
  2. The rise of Value City
  3. $10m bail out
  4. Police bust farmer, seize 200 plants and two containers
  5. Mother relives ordeal, Colanaudolu on trial
  6. $1.89m paid out
  7. 508 is first number
  8. Sugar Ministry appoints Kumar
  9. US climate assistance project opens office in Suva
  10. Students make a difference

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  6. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  7. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  8. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  9. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  10. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)