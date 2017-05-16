Mother relives ordeal, Colanaudolu on trial

/ Front page / News

A 37-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted and raped told the High Court in Suva that the accused threatened to hurt her family and her baby if she shouted.

She revealed this on the stand as the third prosecution witness yesterday.

Josua Colanaudolu is on trial before Justice Salesi Temo on 12 counts ranging from rape, abduction, murder and act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In her evidence, the complainant said the incident happened in 2002.

She told the court she was breastfeeding her month-old daughter inside their room when she felt something behind her. She said she was shocked to find Mr Colanaudolu behind her. He then allegedly threatened her with a knife and instructed her to go out of the house.

The complainant alleged when she tried to shout for help while walking past her parents in their living room, the accused threatened her again by putting a knife below her jaw and told her he would kill her parents or her daughter if she shouted.

She said the accused then took her to a small house similar to a dog kennel.

There, the complainant alleged Mr Colanaudolu forcefully pushed her inside before raping her.

She said she was crying and felt pain in her private parts as she had only given birth to her daughter a month before the alleged offence.

She said she struggled to get away from the accused but he allegedly punched her thighs to stay.

She alleged the accused tried kissing her but she looked away because she smelt beer and marijuana from the accused.

The alleged act happened for almost an hour. She said whenever she wanted to scream, the accused threatened her with a knife. It was only until another woman from the area went past the place that she noticed the complainant crying from inside while the accused committed the alleged act.

She said the woman then pulled her out of the small house before the accused ran away from the scene.

Mr Colanaudolu has been further remanded.

The trial continues before Justice Temo tomorrow.