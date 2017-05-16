Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Tuesday 16 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Foreign interest

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

THE team from Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) will not only operate on local heart patients but has opened the doors to patients from neighbouring countries.

This was confirmed by senior cardiac surgeon, Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, who confirmed a 58-year-old Australian woman would be the first overseas patient to receive a tissue valve operation in the country.

The complex surgery will be performed in the country for the first time.

"We are planning to do 25 to 30 heart surgeries minimum, I think we have 16 patients lined up and another five or six patients that are on the way of getting things sorted out," Dr Kulkarni said.

"The patient from Australia has severe damage to one of her heart valves. We will need to stop the heart in this kind of operation and again after the operation we need to restart the heart."

SSPHL director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the team would perform a complex spinal fixation surgery, which is also a first in Fiji.

The surgery will start today at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

The SSPHL Fiji consists of heart surgeons from India that visit the country almost three times a year to conduct heart surgeries for locals.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65590.6369
JPY 55.347852.3478
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43810.4261
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65180.6268
USD 0.48310.4661

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ship runs aground
  2. The rise of Value City
  3. $10m bail out
  4. Police bust farmer, seize 200 plants and two containers
  5. Mother relives ordeal, Colanaudolu on trial
  6. $1.89m paid out
  7. 508 is first number
  8. Sugar Ministry appoints Kumar
  9. US climate assistance project opens office in Suva
  10. Students make a difference

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  6. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  7. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  8. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  9. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  10. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)