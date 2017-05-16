Foreign interest

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Professor Manu Munibhargav (left) and cardiac surgeon Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni during a press conference at the Holiday Inn Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE team from Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) will not only operate on local heart patients but has opened the doors to patients from neighbouring countries.

This was confirmed by senior cardiac surgeon, Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, who confirmed a 58-year-old Australian woman would be the first overseas patient to receive a tissue valve operation in the country.

The complex surgery will be performed in the country for the first time.

"We are planning to do 25 to 30 heart surgeries minimum, I think we have 16 patients lined up and another five or six patients that are on the way of getting things sorted out," Dr Kulkarni said.

"The patient from Australia has severe damage to one of her heart valves. We will need to stop the heart in this kind of operation and again after the operation we need to restart the heart."

SSPHL director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the team would perform a complex spinal fixation surgery, which is also a first in Fiji.

The surgery will start today at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

The SSPHL Fiji consists of heart surgeons from India that visit the country almost three times a year to conduct heart surgeries for locals.