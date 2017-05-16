Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Tuesday 16 May

International experience at forefront

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

FASHION designer Engeleena Padyachi believes her experience attending an international fashion show has equipped her well to showcase her designs at this week's Fiji Fashion Week (FJFW) show in Suva.

Ms Padyachi, who had her designs shown at the Hong Kong Fashion Week in 2016 and this year, said she intended to design comfortable clothing that was luxurious, made women look younger and pretty, and represented their active roles in the society.

She said her label "Engeleena" was a women's medium to high-end commercial ready-to-wear label.

"My collection is inspired by the 1950s fashion era. My theme is "Adrift in Paradise" and I try to take the audience on a journey through my designs. I am also paying tribute to FJFW 10th anniversary by incorporating gold in several of my designs," Ms Padyachi said.








