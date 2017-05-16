Students make a difference

/ Front page / News

FIVE partially blind students from the Nadi Centre for Special Education now have the use of a new braille eye slate, given by the University of the South Pacific yesterday.

The slates were part of a project by a group of engineering students seeking to make a difference in society.

Project team leader Nikhil Singh said it took them a year and half to complete the project.

"Through a grant given by the university we were able to make five of the braille eye slates. Engineering is about finding solutions to problems and we thought this would be a good way to contribute to society," she said.

Yesterday the first of the five gadgets was given to NCSE.

It costs $150 each and allows students to hear what the respective symbols represent when they press a particular button.

"At the moment, we have only created five through the grant. If more needs to be produced then they will have to pay for that."

NCSE headteacher Praveen Devi said they were grateful for the contribution.

"We have five students who are partially blind and it has been really difficult teaching them because most of the time we have to prepare words or alphabets in really big writing for them to be able to read," she said.

"Now we have this machine it will go a long way into helping the kids learning particularly because they can hear the terms or alphabets."