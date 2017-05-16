Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Tuesday 16 May

Sugar Ministry appoints Kumar

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

THE Sugar Ministry has a new director in Sanjay Kumar.

The University of the South Pacific economics graduate was previously employed at the Fiji Commerce Commission, Ministry of Economy and the Japanese Embassy before taking up the role at the Sugar Ministry last month.

Despite his extensive regional and economic experience, Mr Kumar, is also very well-versed with the sugar industry.

He grew up on a cane farm and has first-hand experience of the challenges and issues within the sector.

"My grandfather and father were cane- growers," the 28-year-old said.

"Growing up in our Sabeto farm in Nadi, I have had first-hand experience of the difficulties farmers face on a daily basis. I have cut cane, loaded lorries and rail carts and been part of the gang and I can tell you it is hard work.

"I look at the initiatives and support given by Government as a very positive thing because farmers receive cane access road grants and cane planting grant assistance — when we were involved in the industry, they did not have all these initiatives."

Mr Kumar succeeds Viliame Gucake, who has been asked to stay on until June 30 to assist with his assimilation into the new role. "I am very grateful to Mr Gucake and the team at Sugar House for assisting me as I learn more about my new position," said Mr Kumar.

"While working with the budget division at the Ministry for Economy, I was responsible for looking after the budgets of six ministries and one of them was sugar. Being appointed is a huge honour and responsibility, as the Government is committed to revive the industry."








