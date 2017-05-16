$1.89m paid out

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Stallions Co-op president Shahin Kumar signs her grant agreement as sugar industry stakeholders look on. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

GOVERNMENT paid out $1.89 million to 21 sugarcane farmers co-operatives this week.

Each co-op received $90,000 and the money will be used as deposit for the purchase of mechanical harvesters through loans obtained at the Fiji Development Bank.

Of the 21 co-ops, 16 in the Western Division received cheques yesterday at Sugar House in Lautoka while five in the Northern Division will receive the money today in Labasa.

At the disbursement ceremony yesterday, acting Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Viliame Gucake said the initiative would go a long way in reducing costs for growers.

Mr Gucake said when Government announced a $2m allocation for the mechanical harvester purchase program last year, it had initially sought to purchase two or three machines outright through the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

"After reassessing that announcement, Government, in consultation with industry stakeholders, decided purchasing two to three mechanical harvesters would not bring about the desired impact," he said.

"Instead, Government decided it would participate in a joint arrangement with farmer co-operatives and the Fiji Development Bank where Government would provide the farmer co-ops deposit and the bank would provide the balance in loans."

Maro Sector leader, farmer and president of the Stallions Cane Harvester Co-operative Shahin Kumar said the initiative would go a long way to reducing costs.

"Without Government's help, we would have had to look for the deposit for these mechanical harvesters and we would like to thank the Government and Sugar Ministry for giving us this assistance," she said.

Veisaru Sugar Producers representative Gyan Singh said while the grant was welcomed, there was a need to ensure the entire harvest program was well-managed during the crushing season.

Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark said the Government initiative was a big boost for the industry.

"This is huge," he said.

"What this means is that we can work with the co-operative structures for future mechanisation and this is a great start."