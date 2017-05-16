Farmers graduate with certificate in production horticulture

/ Front page / News

FIFTY one farmers seeking to move from subsistence to commercial agriculture yesterday graduated with a Certificate II in Production Horticulture from the Vivekanada Technical Centre.

The learning centre is run by the Ramakrishna Mission Fiji.

The course is a provider qualification developed by VTC and is accredited under the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

The farmers are part of on-farm schools and workshops held at the technical centre.

Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said the mission sought to create awareness on hydroponic farming after the challenges faced by farming communities post-Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"The agricultural training unit was established to provide awareness, exposure and training in hydroponic farming to develop the required knowledge and skills to grow off-season vegetables. We hope that this will address the seasonal shortage of such products in the hospitality industry in the country."

The graduation ceremony was held at the Swami Vivekanada School hall. Ramakrishna representative Swami Vedanishthananda said they were grateful to make a contribution to people's lives.