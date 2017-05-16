Villagers stay alert

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS along the Udu Point area felt mild effects of Tropical Cyclone Ella during the weekend.

Wainiika villager Saula Tuiqalau said heavy rain and strong winds were experienced on Friday and the villagers were still on alert.

Mr Tuiqalau said there was still black clouds over Udu Point yesterday.

"I have told the villagers to stay alert because the weather is still gloomy and we are not encouraging our people to go far into the sea, he said.

"We also experienced rough seas on Friday and Saturday and all villagers were told to move their boats onto land."

Yesterday, villagers celebrated the opening of new classrooms, bathroom block, new kindergarten and water tanks for Wainiika District School.

Mr Tuiqalau said the Australian Government funded $150,000 for the projects.

"We are happy because we wanted conduct repairs and maintenance of the school so the funding helped us."

"We were able to build new blocks with new toilets, bathrooms and the water system for our 55 students," he said.

"All the parents from the villages of Vatu and Wainiika are here to celebrate the occasion and we are grateful to the Australian Government for their big help.

"Our students can now learn in the best learning environment because of their help."

Fishermen who were fishing in the area on Friday were also told to move to shore.

"It was for their own safety and these fishermen came from Labasa and other areas for their normal fishing trip," he said.

"The villagers had put up hurricane shutters as well and it was encouraging to see a positive response from them."