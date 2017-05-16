Headman seeks answers

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has not clarified whether it would pay or officially recognise re-elected Somosomo Village headman, Semi Cagilaba, as the holder of the title.

Questions sent to the ministry's permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua and iTaukei Affairs Board's deputy chief executive officer Apakuki Kurusiga regarding this issue has not received any response.

Mr Cagilaba was re-elected village headman of Somosomo on Taveuni three weeks ago during a village meeting.

However, it is still not known whether he would be re-registered on the pay roll after Government crossed his name off the list for "non-performance".

In earlier reports, iTaukei Affairs Board's deputy CEO Apakuki Kurusiga stated that they were not aware of Mr Cagilaba's re-election.

When contacted for a comment on April 27, a day after the village of Somosomo re-elected Mr Cagilaba as headman, Mr Kurusiga said they were not aware of the village meeting.

Mr Kurusiga said they had to be informed of the meeting and its outcome in order for the election to be officially recognised.

In response Mr Cagilaba said they had informed the Cakaudrove Provincial Office in Taveuni and the roko tui Cakaudrove's office was well aware of the meeting.

He said as per the procedures they had approached the two offices informing them of the meeting that was to be held in the village to discuss his fate.

"The minutes of the meeting was later given to the two offices again and they are well aware of the decision by the village of Somosomo to re-elect me as village headman," he said.

"Their decision to terminate me on the grounds of non-performance is baseless as the people I serve have re-elected me because of my good services."

Mr Cagilaba said the iTaukei Affairs Board needed to come out clear with the grounds they used to stop his pay.