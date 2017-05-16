Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Tuesday 16 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Headman seeks answers

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

THE Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has not clarified whether it would pay or officially recognise re-elected Somosomo Village headman, Semi Cagilaba, as the holder of the title.

Questions sent to the ministry's permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua and iTaukei Affairs Board's deputy chief executive officer Apakuki Kurusiga regarding this issue has not received any response.

Mr Cagilaba was re-elected village headman of Somosomo on Taveuni three weeks ago during a village meeting.

However, it is still not known whether he would be re-registered on the pay roll after Government crossed his name off the list for "non-performance".

In earlier reports, iTaukei Affairs Board's deputy CEO Apakuki Kurusiga stated that they were not aware of Mr Cagilaba's re-election.

When contacted for a comment on April 27, a day after the village of Somosomo re-elected Mr Cagilaba as headman, Mr Kurusiga said they were not aware of the village meeting.

Mr Kurusiga said they had to be informed of the meeting and its outcome in order for the election to be officially recognised.

In response Mr Cagilaba said they had informed the Cakaudrove Provincial Office in Taveuni and the roko tui Cakaudrove's office was well aware of the meeting.

He said as per the procedures they had approached the two offices informing them of the meeting that was to be held in the village to discuss his fate.

"The minutes of the meeting was later given to the two offices again and they are well aware of the decision by the village of Somosomo to re-elect me as village headman," he said.

"Their decision to terminate me on the grounds of non-performance is baseless as the people I serve have re-elected me because of my good services."

Mr Cagilaba said the iTaukei Affairs Board needed to come out clear with the grounds they used to stop his pay.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65590.6369
JPY 55.347852.3478
GBP 0.37180.3638
EUR 0.43810.4261
NZD 0.70560.6726
AUD 0.65180.6268
USD 0.48310.4661

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 16th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ship runs aground
  2. The rise of Value City
  3. $10m bail out
  4. Police bust farmer, seize 200 plants and two containers
  5. Mother relives ordeal, Colanaudolu on trial
  6. $1.89m paid out
  7. 508 is first number
  8. Sugar Ministry appoints Kumar
  9. US climate assistance project opens office in Suva
  10. Students make a difference

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  3. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  4. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  5. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  6. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry' Monday (15 May)
  7. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  8. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  9. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream Monday (15 May)
  10. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)