Ship runs aground

+ Enlarge this image Lomaiviti Princess IV sails across Kioa Island. The boat ran aground at Viani Bay in Cakaudrove while sheltering from TC Ella last Friday. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE Lomaiviti Princess IV sustained $100,000 worth of damage after it ran aground at Viani Bay last week.

Goundar Shipping Ltd owner George Goundar said they towed the boat on Friday last week after it ran aground while trying to shelter from Tropical Cyclone Ella, which was expected to hit the North over the weekend.

Mr Goundar assured customers that they would resume operations along the Taveuni Buca Bay route in July after they completed repairing the ship.

"The ship had run aground due to human error ending up in shallow waters," he said.

"Lomaiviti IV services the Taveuni-Buca Bay route and it sustained damage of close to $100,000.

"The ship would now be out of commission for about two months as we repair the ship."

Mr Goundar said the company purchased the ship for $1.6 million from Korea.

"Repair works will take a bit of time because I will be out of the country from this week and I wish to be back home when maintenance works begin," he said

"All replacement parts for the repair of the ship will be brought from New Zealand and we have to wait for it to be shipped over to Fiji. We should be resuming operations by July this year, but at the moment we will not be replacing the ship."

The vessel has a carrying capacity of 400 passengers and the vehicle deck has the capacity to load six 10-wheeler trucks or 19 cars and it employs 10 people who are members of the ship's crew.