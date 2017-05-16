Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Tuesday 16 May

Police bust farmer, seize 200 plants and two containers

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

POLICE seized 200 plants and two containers of dried leaves believed to be marijuana from a 40-year-old farmer during the weekend.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a team from the Labasa Police Station raided the farmer's house on Sunday.

Ms Naisoro said the farmer also led officers to his farm where they uprooted the 200 plants.

"Our officers continue their focus on drugs all over the country and we are also grateful for the assistance and support shown by members of the public who have been supplying us with information," she said.

"Members of the public are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 919 and report drug-related activities. We will respect the wishes of members of the public that wish to remain anonymous."

Meanwhile, a police report on crime trends for 2016 recorded 383 drug related reports in 2014 compared with 479 cases recorded in 2015.

The Fiji Police Force recorded 524 cases last year, according to the report.

Police attributed the increase in drug-related offences to Operation Cavuraka conducted in 2015.

The report also stated the overwhelming support by the communities where the raids were conducted, as information had been forthcoming.

"This resulted in the success of many drug operations in the Western, Southern and Northern Divisions in 2016," the report read.








