508 is first number

Nasik Swami
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

THE first number to appear on the ballot paper for the 2018 General Election will be 508.

This after the Fijian Electoral Commission approved the number 508 after a barrel draw yesterday.

Supervisor of Election, Mohammed Saneem said the numbers drawn yesterday was the start of the series from 508 up until the number of nominated candidates.

"What number goes to which candidate will be decided once we receive nominations, so this is just to allow the Fijian Elections Office to prepare its awareness materials and to allow Fijians to become used to the series that may appear on the ballot paper in the next elections," Mr Saneem said.

He said part of the awareness would be to show the ballot paper to voters. Mr Saneem said there may be more than 200 candidates listed so the size of the ballot paper may also be bigger.

Commission chairman Suresh Chandra said the numbers used for the 2014 election would not be used and the first number of the ballot paper for the 2018 election shall be three digits starting within the rage of 400 to 500.

The barrel draw was held in the presence of police officers from the Fiji Police Force and members of the Fijian Electoral Commission.

During the 2014 election, the first number on the ballot paper was 135.








