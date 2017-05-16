Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Tuesday 16 May

Floatsam and Jetsam

Editor
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend

Local pageants are the source of much entertainment in Fiji with the countless young women who take part each year striving to impress judges with their talent and intelligence.

However, a local pageant had the unfortunate mix-up of crowning the wrong Miss Charity over the weekend.

After initially announcing one winner, it was realised that a mistake was made and the Miss Charity crown had to be transferred to the actual winner.

It felt like aSteve Harvey (American comedian) moment on a smaller scale.








