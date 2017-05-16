Fiji Time: 4:51 PM on Tuesday 16 May

World Health Assembly

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, May 16, 2017

FIJI's participation in the 70th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland next week is important for a number of reasons, says Health Minister Rosy Akbar.

She said Fiji would have the opportunity to cast its vote for the next director general of the World Health Organization and the forum would also give the country an opportunity to establish relationships and learn best practices from health ministries from around the world.

"There are opportunities to meet with other health bodies and develop bilateral talks with them," she said.

"There will be a lot of sharing between ministers and we will put our issues before the forum and try to learn best practices from them.

"It puts Fiji on an international platform as well."

Mrs Akbar added that one of the highlights during the World Health Assembly was the meeting of Pacific Health Ministers.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all the other Pacific Health Ministers because I am the chair for that organisation.

"This is a very good platform to share information and bring back the best practices for our people.

"Some of our challenges are common but in some areas we are leaders."

The World Health Assembly will be held from May 22 to May 31.








