Fiji in tough pool

Update: 8:11PM THE pools and schedule for the last round of this season's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series have been announced with Fiji has being placed in a very tough pool.

According to worldrugby.org Fiji will face arch rivals New Zealand, Canada and Japan in Pool C.

Series winners and Paris champions are top seeds in Pool A alongside USA, Wales and Kenya.

Pool B is topped by last year's London champions, Scotland, who will face France, Argentina and Russia on day one in Twickenham.

Host team England will play Samoa, Australia and Spain.