Fiji Time: 9:06 PM on Monday 15 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji in tough pool

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, May 15, 2017

Update: 8:11PM THE pools and schedule for the last round of this season's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series have been announced with Fiji has being placed in a very tough pool.

According to worldrugby.org Fiji will face arch rivals New Zealand, Canada and Japan in Pool C.

Series winners and Paris champions are top seeds in Pool A alongside USA, Wales and Kenya.

Pool B is topped by last year's London champions, Scotland, who will face France, Argentina and Russia on day one in Twickenham.

Host team England will play Samoa, Australia and Spain.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65800.6390
JPY 55.002852.0028
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43910.4271
NZD 0.70660.6736
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry'
  2. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream
  3. Preferred PM
  4. Prasad looks back
  5. Ministry recruits
  6. Government pick up $10m tab
  7. Girmitiya women celebrated
  8. A-G: Recognise your history, build a strong future
  9. Cyclone alert for Rotuma
  10. Rural seasonal workers competent

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  4. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  5. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  8. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  9. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  10. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)