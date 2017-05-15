Fiji Time: 9:05 PM on Monday 15 May

Authorities celebrate Meth arrest

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, May 15, 2017

Update: 7:41PM THE combined capabilities of border authorities indicate a commitment to keeping illicit substances from reaching innocent parties.

A statement by FRCA said the drugs came through the General Post Office and the 27-year-old salesman was arrested after he collected the consignment at the Post Fiji counter.

FRCA Chief Executive Officer Visvanath Das said "The parcel arrived at the Post Office through control delivery by the Border Police after the drugs were initially detected by a K9 of the Detector Dog Unit and tested positive for methamphetamine."

"Our combined capabilities make it difficult for those wanting to smuggle in these illicit substances and the success of this controlled operation is a testament of that," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"We have gone to great lengths to train our officers and have also included K-9 capabilities who can easily detect suspicious activity as we continue to protect our borders from such illegal activities."








