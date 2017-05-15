Complex cardiac surgery here

Update: 7:39PM "We are here to help."
Dr Kulkarni said for Fijians thinking of traveling abroad
for complex heart surgeries, they do not have to travel abroad now as the team
will be conducting heart surgeries including two very complex surgeries in the
country.
"What I definitely have to say to patients who are on the
side-lines, maybe thinking if they have to go out of the country to get the
operation done, whether we need the operation or not, whether we should
postpone it, or for whatever reasons they have, some people have financial
issues or some other things, we are saying to you we are here to help," he
said.
"Not only from a physical point of healing but also from the
mental side of healing because we have a full team of ICU nurses and theatre
nurses, dieticians, pharmacists and physiotherapists plus the local nurses and
support staff who support us to do the best we can."
One heart patient needing surgery will have to pay $20,000
while the Government pays $5,000.
The team will start conducting open heart surgeries at the
CWM Hospital from tomorrow and are looking at operating about 25 to 30
patients.