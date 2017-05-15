Fiji Time: 9:06 PM on Monday 15 May

Complex cardiac surgery here

MERE NALEBA
Monday, May 15, 2017

Update: 7:39PM "We are here to help."

Dr Kulkarni said for Fijians thinking of traveling abroad for complex heart surgeries, they do not have to travel abroad now as the team will be conducting heart surgeries including two very complex surgeries in the country.

"What I definitely have to say to patients who are on the side-lines, maybe thinking if they have to go out of the country to get the operation done, whether we need the operation or not, whether we should postpone it, or for whatever reasons they have, some people have financial issues or some other things, we are saying to you we are here to help," he said.

"Not only from a physical point of healing but also from the mental side of healing because we have a full team of ICU nurses and theatre nurses, dieticians, pharmacists and physiotherapists plus the local nurses and support staff who support us to do the best we can."

One heart patient needing surgery will have to pay $20,000 while the Government pays $5,000.

The team will start conducting open heart surgeries at the CWM Hospital from tomorrow and are looking at operating about 25 to 30 patients.








