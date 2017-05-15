508 is first number on ballot

Update: 7:22PM THE number 508 will be the first number to appear on the ballot paper for the 2018 general election.
This after
the Fijian Electoral Commission approved the number 508 following a barrel draw
this evening.
Supervisor
of Election, Mohammed Saneem said the numbers drawn yesterday was the start of
the series from 508 up until the number of nominated candidates.
"What
number goes to which candidate will be decided once we received nominations, so
this is just to allow the Fijian Elections Office to prepare its awareness
materials and to allow Fijians to become used to the series that may appear on
the ballot paper in the next elections," Mr Saneem said.
He said
there may be more than 200 candidates listed so the size of the ballot paper
may also be bigger.