508 is first number on ballot

+ Enlarge this image Supervisor of Elections and the Head of the Fijian Elections Office [FEO] Mohammed Saneem (left) with Chairman of Fiji Electoral Commission Suresh Chandra during the drawing of the ballet numbers at elections office yesterday. Picture: RAMA

Update: 7:22PM THE number 508 will be the first number to appear on the ballot paper for the 2018 general election.

This after the Fijian Electoral Commission approved the number 508 following a barrel draw this evening.

Supervisor of Election, Mohammed Saneem said the numbers drawn yesterday was the start of the series from 508 up until the number of nominated candidates.

"What number goes to which candidate will be decided once we received nominations, so this is just to allow the Fijian Elections Office to prepare its awareness materials and to allow Fijians to become used to the series that may appear on the ballot paper in the next elections," Mr Saneem said.

He said there may be more than 200 candidates listed so the size of the ballot paper may also be bigger.