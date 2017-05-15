Fiji Time: 9:05 PM on Monday 15 May

Man appears on Meth charge

AQELA SUSU
Monday, May 15, 2017

Update: 7:22PM A MAN charged with one count of unlawful possession of the illicit drug, methamphetamine was produced at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Jacob Fredrick Whippy appeared before Magistrate Kashyapa Wickramasekara yesterday.

It is alleged the accused went to the Suva Post Office last Thursday to collect a carton sent from the United States of America.

The carton contained a speaker and two sealed clear plastic of crystal clear substances alleged to have been methamphetamine weighing 200.4 grams.

He will reappear in court on June 22.








