+ Enlarge this image Newly appointed Sugar Ministry director Sanjay Kumar during an event at Sugar House this morning. Picture FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 6:32PM SANJAY KUMAR is the new director at the Ministry of Sugar.

Mr Kumar, 28, was appointed to the position on April 28.

He succeeds Viliame Gucake who retired from the civil service earlier this year.

Mr Kumar comes from a sugarcane farming background and has previously worked in the Fiji Commerce Commission, Ministry of Economy and the Japanese Embassy.