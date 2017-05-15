New Bill proposes violations

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:29PM SECTION 24 of the Proposed Powers and Privileges Bill 2016 violates freedoms, which are currently guaranteed in the Constitution.

This was the main theme of a written submission by seasoned politician Mick Beddoes and youth activist Pita Waqavonovono in protest of the proposed legislation commonly referred to as Bill 28.

In their submission made today, the two politicians said the Fijian Parliament had made many decisions, which they said "hinder our journey" as a country to the kind of democracy that prevalent after independence.

"And today, once again we are faced with yet another decision of Parliament that is aimed specifically at curtailing the people�s right to freedom of expression, a corner stone of any sound democracy," the two's submission said.

Their submission is based on their belief members of parliament should be open to the public�s full scrutiny because MPs are "elected by the people and therefore accountable to them."

"Section 24 of the said Bill, violates guaranteed constitutional benchmarks in Human Rights, contained in the Bill of Rights, specifically a citizen's right to free speech and expression."

Section 24 of Bill 28 says,

24. - (1) Any person whose words or actions defame, demean or undermine the sanctity of Parliament, the Speaker or a committee commits an offence and is liable upon conviction -

(a) in the case of a natural person, to a fine not exceeding $30,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years, or to both; or

(b) in the case of a body corporate, to a fine not exceeding $100,000 or to imprisonment for each director and manager for a term not exceeding 5 years, or to both.

(2) Subsection (1) does not apply to words spoken or acts done by a member within the parliamentary precincts.

(3) Nothing in this section prevents Parliament from taking action against any member for any words spoken or acts done within or beyond parliamentary precincts.