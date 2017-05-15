Family source of strength

Update: 6:25PM WHEN families take care of each other, it makes the communities they live in, stronger.
Minister for Women, Children And Poverty Alleviation
Mereseini Vuniwaqa made the comment while officiating at St. Teresa College,
Bemana, Nadroga today marking the International Day of Families.
She stressed that families aren�t just those who are with us
now.
"We wouldn�t be here without our ancestors and it is
important that we learn and also teach our children their stories and make sure
they are never forgotten," Mr Vuniwaqa said.
She said The International Day of Families provides an
opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase
knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting them.
This year�s observance focuses on the role of families and
family-oriented policies in promoting education and overall well-being of their
members.