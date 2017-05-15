Fiji Time: 9:06 PM on Monday 15 May

Family source of strength

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, May 15, 2017

Update: 6:25PM WHEN families take care of each other, it makes the communities they live in, stronger.

Minister for Women, Children And Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa made the comment while officiating at St. Teresa College, Bemana, Nadroga today marking the International Day of Families.

She stressed that families aren�t just those who are with us now.

"We wouldn�t be here without our ancestors and it is important that we learn and also teach our children their stories and make sure they are never forgotten," Mr Vuniwaqa said.

She said The International Day of Families provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting them.

This year�s observance focuses on the role of families and family-oriented policies in promoting education and overall well-being of their members.








