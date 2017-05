/ Front page / News

Update: 6:24PM RAKIRAKI football team is not leaving any stone unturned for the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT which starts on Thursday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The side has been boosted with the services of the Abinesh Salesh Samy. He has played for Lautoka for more than 10 years before joining Rakiraki.

The 40-year-old will add experience in the team.

Rakiraki will play Suva on day one of the tournament.