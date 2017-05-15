NGO reaches 300,000

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:24PM THE Fiji Community Development Program (FCDP) has significantly surpassed its targets by reaching over 300,000 people with programs and services delivered through Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) over a period of five years.

A release by FCDP states that this was highlighted by Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Margaret Twomey, at the launch of the �FCDP Program Achievements 2012-2017�� publication at the Holiday Inn in Suva today.

"Australia is proud to have supported such a successful program that has positively impacted the lives of many Fijians," Ms Twomey said.

"We are committed to supporting the people of Fiji to increase their economic growth and reduce poverty. CSOs remain a key partner to helping us achieve this and we willcontinue to support the work of CSOs,�" she said.

Since 2012, FCDP which is being funded by the Australian Government has successfully supported 123 CSOs through grant funding and capacity building activities.

And in so doing it has reached 304,328 beneficiaries (51 per cent female, 86 per cent in rural areas and 1,873 people living with disabilities) in 1,336 villages and settlements (formal and informal) and 654 schools (including early childhood centres, preschools, primary and high schools).

FCDP will officially end on May 20, 2017.