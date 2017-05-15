More drug informants

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:23PM LATELY more people have been coming forward to police with information about those involved in drug related activities which is extremely encouraging says chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu.

ACP Tudravu said with the latest drug finds in the West and North Officers were able to detect those who they believed were dealing in drugs resulting in the successful finds.

"This continues to be our focus all year round and not just during major drug operations and that should be a warning to those involved that we have means and ways of finding out those involved," he said.