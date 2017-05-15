Tourism Fiji optimistic about 2017 growth

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:13PM TOURISM Fiji is optimistic about the growth in visitor arrivals in 2017.

The industry leader is refining its marketing activities in core markets as it works to maintain its 40per cent market share of the Pacific.

This ahead of projections that visitor arrivals would increase for the South Pacific in the coming year.

Tourism Fiji CEO Matthew Stoeckel said the country continued to appeal as a holiday destination for international visitors despite challenges in 2016, including the impact of Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Mr Stoeckel said this was the result of marketing activities which he said the organisation would continue in order to grab a share of projected improvements in visitor arrival figures.

"A 5 per cent growth rate in 2016 was achieved through sustained marketing and promotional efforts in Fiji�s core markets as well as the expansion into new emerging markets for Fiji," Mr Stoeckel said.

"Fiji maintained its positive growth despite challenges in 2016 including Cyclone Winston."

The South Pacific Tourism Authority today said it expected tourist arrivals for the entire Pacific to grow by 4.5 per cent in 2017 in line with an increase in global tourist arrival figures.

The SPTO said the Asia Pacific region had recorded an increased visitor arrival growth of 8.4 per cent in 2016 and projects this would continue in 2017.

"Tourism Fiji continues to build it's capabilities to extent its marketing reach into emerging markets that offer great potential for growth. In Fiji�s core markets Tourism Fiji continues to improve and refine its marketing activities to deliver the best Return on Investment for Fiji," Mr Stoeckel said.

Meawhile according to the SPTO, the following Pacific countries also recorded higher tourist arrivals in 2016; Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands and Vanuatu.

"Fiji maintained its supremacy as the lead tourism destination in the region with 40per cent market share, followed by French Polynesia at 9.5per cent share, PNG at 8.8per cent, Cook Islands and Samoa each with 7.2per cent, and Palau at 6.8per cent share. The remaining 20per cent was shared among all the other destinations in the region," the SPTO said.

Most of the regions visitors come from Australia and New Zealand who made up 52 per cent of 2016 total visitor arrivals.

The SPTO said total visitor arrivals (both air and sea) to the region was 3,089,681 in 2016.