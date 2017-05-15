USAID opens Climate Ready office

Update: 5:54PM PACIFIC island governments will soon be able to access United States help in the area of Climate Change.
This follows the opening of the new USAID Ready project
office in Suva today, officiated by US Ambassador Judith Cefkin and the Fiji
Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayedh Khaiyum.
According to a statement from the US Embassy, the USAID
Climate Ready project operate from Suva in the Federated States of Micronesia,
Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of the Marshall
Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.
�Through the project, USAID will establish local
partnerships in the Pacific region; leverage international expertise to assist
countries incorporate climate and disaster-risk-reduction goals into national
policy; support policy implementation; increase access to international
finance; and build capacity to implement future projects,� the US Embassy
statement said.
According to the statement, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum remarked the establishment
of the new office was timely because countries intend to access climate
financing soon.