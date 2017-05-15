Fiji Time: 9:06 PM on Monday 15 May

USAID opens Climate Ready office

LICE MOVONO
Monday, May 15, 2017

Update: 5:54PM PACIFIC island governments will soon be able to access United States help in the area of Climate Change.

This follows the opening of the new USAID Ready project office in Suva today, officiated by US Ambassador Judith Cefkin and the Fiji Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayedh Khaiyum.

According to a statement from the US Embassy, the USAID Climate Ready project operate from Suva in the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

�Through the project, USAID will establish local partnerships in the Pacific region; leverage international expertise to assist countries incorporate climate and disaster-risk-reduction goals into national policy; support policy implementation; increase access to international finance; and build capacity to implement future projects,� the US Embassy statement said.

According to the statement, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum remarked the establishment of the new office was timely because countries intend to access climate financing soon.








