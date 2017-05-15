FJFW ready for new owner

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Fashion Week will be held from May 22-27.Picture: FJFW

Update: 5:26PM FIJI Fashion Week is a fabulous foundation that someone can pick up and run with.

The outgoing boss at Fiji Fashion Week, its managing director Ellen Whippy Knight made the comment in an interview about preparations to sell off the company she has run for the past 8 years.

"It can't stop here because now we've got what I wanted from the very beginning which is fashion education," Ms Whippy-Knight said.

"We are in discussions with a couple of groups of who would like to take over Fiji Fashion Week including the Fiji Council of Fiji because they understand the pathway set now and they just have to continue with it."

The company has successfully staged nine years of Fiji Fashion Week, including several spin off events in the region and Australia.

Ms Whippy-Knight said preparations for the 10th anniversary show, themed the Gold Show scheduled for May 22 - 27, is progressing well.

"We started planning from October last year and now is the time to execute those plans."

"We started off with the anniversary dinner on April 28 which was a great success where I announced it was my last year at Fiji Fashion Week," Ms Whippy-Knight said.

She has called on people to support local designers by attending the weeks shows which she says will display huge development from 2008.

"We are absolutely what we call market ready this year," Ms Whippy-Knight said.

