Toughness lacking: Naiteqe

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, May 15, 2017

Update: 2:52PM PLAYERS in the Fiji National 7s team which played at last weekend's HSBC World Sevens Series Paris 7s lacked mental toughness.

"It looked like the players were not mentally prepared. It was evident in the games against Samoa and Scotland," Naiteqe said.

He said the team had no game plan and were disorganised all throughout the tournament.

"They did not play as a team," he added.

He said the team had ample time to prepare for the tournament and had no excuse for falling short in the tournament.

"They were not supposed to be weak in the first games and you don't underestimate any team, but rather they should treat every game like it's a final.








