Toughness lacking: Naiteqe

Update: 2:52PM PLAYERS in the Fiji National 7s team which played at last weekend's HSBC World Sevens Series Paris 7s lacked mental toughness.
"It looked
like the players were not mentally prepared. It was evident in the games
against Samoa and Scotland," Naiteqe said.
He said the
team had no game plan and were disorganised all throughout the tournament.
"They did
not play as a team," he added.
He said the
team had ample time to prepare for the tournament and had no excuse for falling
short in the tournament.
"They were
not supposed to be weak in the first games and you don't underestimate any
team, but rather they should treat every game like it's a final.