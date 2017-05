/ Front page / News

Update: 2:37PM MORE than 51 farmers graduated with a Certificate II in Production Hoticulture from the Vivekanada Technical Centre earlier today.

The course aims to train farmers to move from subsistence to commercial agriculture and diversify beyond sugar cane farming.

Assessments for the course is competency based.

The farmers were part of on-farm schools and workshops at VTC as part of their assessments.