Update: 2:25PM THE University of the South Pacific handed over the first of five Braille Eye Slates to Nadi Centre for Special Education earlier today to aid partially blind students in their learning.

The Braille slates were created as part of a project by a group of engineering students of USP.

One slate costs $150. The machine is chargeable and students are able to hear what letter or number a particular symbol represents once pressing on a particular button.