Woman alleges accused of teen rape

AQELA SUSU
Monday, May 15, 2017

Update: 2:23PM THE MAN charged for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Pacific Harbour, Deuba last year is alleged to have raped another 14 year old girl eight times between 1998 and 2000.

The woman, now 33-years-old took the stand as a prosecution witness in the case against Josua Colanaudolu at the High Court in Suva this morning.

Colanaudolu is currently standing trial before Justice Salesi Temo to answer to 12 counts ranging from rape, abduction, murder and act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following the discovery of the body of the teenager on a beach in Deuba.

During cross examination, the complainant said she was always scared of the accused and said she did not report the matter to Police because she was very young.

Her allegations of rape surfaced after police officers approached her during investigations into the death of the teenager.

She told the court that her first child was fathered by the accused as a result of the alleged rape but confirmed there was no paternity test.

Meanwhile, during the trial Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Lee Burney informed Justice Temo that the accused was mocking the witness.

The second victim is currently taking the stand as the trial continues before Justice Temo this afternoon.








