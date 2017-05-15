Woman alleges accused of teen rape

Update: 2:23PM THE MAN charged for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Pacific Harbour, Deuba last year is alleged to have raped another 14 year old girl eight times between 1998 and 2000.
The woman,
now 33-years-old took the stand as a prosecution witness in the case against Josua
Colanaudolu at the High Court in Suva this morning.
Colanaudolu
is currently standing trial before Justice Salesi Temo to answer to 12 counts
ranging from rape, abduction, murder and act with intent to cause grievous
bodily harm following the discovery of the body of the teenager on a beach in
Deuba.
During
cross examination, the complainant said she was always scared of the accused
and said she did not report the matter to Police because she was very young.
Her
allegations of rape surfaced after police officers approached her during
investigations into the death of the teenager.
She told the
court that her first child was fathered by the accused as a result of the
alleged rape but confirmed there was no paternity test.
Meanwhile,
during the trial Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Lee Burney informed
Justice Temo that the accused was mocking the witness.
The second
victim is currently taking the stand as the trial continues before Justice Temo
this afternoon.