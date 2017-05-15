Fiji Time: 9:05 PM on Monday 15 May

Farmers co-ops get aid

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Monday, May 15, 2017

Update: 2:01PM SIXTEEN sugarcane farmers cooperatives received $90,000 each out of the Government's $2million mechanical harvester aid fund.

The presidents of the 16 co-ops signed agreements with the Sugar Ministry and the Fiji Development Bank this morning at Sugar House in Lautoka.

The funds will be used as a deposit at the FDB for the purchase harvesting machines.

Mechanical harvesters range in cost from $300,000 to $500,000.

Acting Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Viliame Gucake said the initiative would make it easier for farmer co-ops to purchase mechanical harvesters and it would also reduce costs for co-op members.








