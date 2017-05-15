Farmers co-ops get aid

Update: 2:01PM SIXTEEN sugarcane farmers cooperatives received $90,000 each out of the Government's $2million mechanical harvester aid fund.
The
presidents of the 16 co-ops signed agreements with the Sugar Ministry and the
Fiji Development Bank this morning at Sugar House in Lautoka.
The funds
will be used as a deposit at the FDB for the purchase harvesting machines.
Mechanical
harvesters range in cost from $300,000 to $500,000.
Acting
Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Viliame Gucake said the initiative would
make it easier for farmer co-ops to purchase mechanical harvesters and it would
also reduce costs for co-op members.