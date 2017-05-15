Fiji Time: 9:06 PM on Monday 15 May

Winston help near complete

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Monday, May 15, 2017

Update: 1:37PM ASSISTANCE under the Help for Homes initiatives to victims of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston is almost complete.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said her team has distributed the cards to most affected areas around the country.

"We only have the province of Lomaiviti and the island of Vanuabalavu left for the distribution of cards but so far, the program has been a success," she said.

"We have completed distribution of cards for the affected families in Vanua Levu."

The cards, she said would allow families to access building materials from hardware shops.








