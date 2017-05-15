Winston help near complete

Update: 1:37PM ASSISTANCE under the Help for Homes initiatives to victims of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston is almost complete.
Minister for Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said her
team has distributed the cards to most affected areas around the country.
"We only have the province of Lomaiviti and the island of
Vanuabalavu left for the distribution of cards but so far, the program has been
a success," she said.
"We have completed distribution of cards for the affected
families in Vanua Levu."
The cards, she said would allow families to access building
materials from hardware shops.