Government pick up $10m tab

Update: 12:41PM WHEN the fourth cane payment is made by government this Friday, there will be no deductions to farmers.
Mr
Sayed-Khaiyum said the government will pick up the deductions of all cane farmers
which totals about $10million.
He said
farmer would not have to pay for their deductions to TLTB, FDB, Sugar Cane
Growers Fund, Lands Department and South Pacific Fertilizers, which totals to
$6.7m.
Mr
Sayed-Khaiyum also announced that government would pay off the loan of about
4,000 farmers who took out $1,000 from the Cane Growers Fund following Severe
Tropical Cyclone Winston.
He said the
total amount of loan to be paid off by government would be $3.2m.
The
government also announced a new of $10.57 per tonne for the fourth cane
payment.
He said the
fourth cane payment totals to $14.57m.