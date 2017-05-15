Fiji Time: 9:06 PM on Monday 15 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Government pick up $10m tab

NASIK SWAMI
Monday, May 15, 2017

Update: 12:41PM WHEN the fourth cane payment is made by government this Friday, there will be no deductions to farmers.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the government will pick up the deductions of all cane farmers which totals about $10million.

He said farmer would not have to pay for their deductions to TLTB, FDB, Sugar Cane Growers Fund, Lands Department and South Pacific Fertilizers, which totals to $6.7m.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also announced that government would pay off the loan of about 4,000 farmers who took out $1,000 from the Cane Growers Fund following Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

He said the total amount of loan to be paid off by government would be $3.2m.

The government also announced a new of $10.57 per tonne for the fourth cane payment.

He said the fourth cane payment totals to $14.57m.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65800.6390
JPY 55.002852.0028
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43910.4271
NZD 0.70660.6736
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry'
  2. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream
  3. Preferred PM
  4. Prasad looks back
  5. Ministry recruits
  6. Government pick up $10m tab
  7. Girmitiya women celebrated
  8. A-G: Recognise your history, build a strong future
  9. Cyclone alert for Rotuma
  10. Rural seasonal workers competent

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  4. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  5. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  8. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  9. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  10. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)