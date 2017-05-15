Government pick up $10m tab

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:41PM WHEN the fourth cane payment is made by government this Friday, there will be no deductions to farmers.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the government will pick up the deductions of all cane farmers which totals about $10million.

He said farmer would not have to pay for their deductions to TLTB, FDB, Sugar Cane Growers Fund, Lands Department and South Pacific Fertilizers, which totals to $6.7m.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also announced that government would pay off the loan of about 4,000 farmers who took out $1,000 from the Cane Growers Fund following Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

He said the total amount of loan to be paid off by government would be $3.2m.

The government also announced a new of $10.57 per tonne for the fourth cane payment.

He said the fourth cane payment totals to $14.57m.