Fiji Time: 9:06 PM on Monday 15 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police report multiple drug arrests

LICE MOVONO
Monday, May 15, 2017

Update: 12:34PM FIVE drug related arrests were made in four separate cases over the weekend.

The cases arose from raids to property and of body searches conducted on people behaving suspiciously in Nadi and in Rakiraki. In each incident, officers on beat patrol conducted body searches and recovered sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In the first case, an officer on beat patrol noticed a 24 year old man acting in a suspicious manner in Nadi town and conducted a search of his personal belongs.

"A  search was conducted whereby five sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana was found in his possession," Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed.

The second incident occurred in Rakiraki and police found 12 sachets of dried leaves from two men aged 22 and 24 years old.

In another incident, a tip off about the presence of drugs at a property on Namotomoto, Nadi led to a search on the property which belonged to a 41 year old man.

Labasa Police raided the home of a 40 year old farmer and recovered two containers of plants believed to be marijuana.

"Members of the public are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 919 and report drug related activities."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65800.6390
JPY 55.002852.0028
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43910.4271
NZD 0.70660.6736
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry'
  2. Tevita chases Fiji 7s rugby dream
  3. Preferred PM
  4. Prasad looks back
  5. Ministry recruits
  6. Government pick up $10m tab
  7. Girmitiya women celebrated
  8. A-G: Recognise your history, build a strong future
  9. Cyclone alert for Rotuma
  10. Rural seasonal workers competent

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  4. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  5. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  8. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  9. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  10. 7s star in the making Sunday (14 May)