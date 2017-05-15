Police report multiple drug arrests

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image These plants believed to be Marijuana were seized by Labasa Police. Picture: Supplied.

Update: 12:34PM FIVE drug related arrests were made in four separate cases over the weekend.

The cases arose from raids to property and of body searches conducted on people behaving suspiciously in Nadi and in Rakiraki. In each incident, officers on beat patrol conducted body searches and recovered sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

In the first case, an officer on beat patrol noticed a 24 year old man acting in a suspicious manner in Nadi town and conducted a search of his personal belongs.

"A search was conducted whereby five sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana was found in his possession," Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed.

The second incident occurred in Rakiraki and police found 12 sachets of dried leaves from two men aged 22 and 24 years old.

In another incident, a tip off about the presence of drugs at a property on Namotomoto, Nadi led to a search on the property which belonged to a 41 year old man.

Labasa Police raided the home of a 40 year old farmer and recovered two containers of plants believed to be marijuana.

"Members of the public are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 919 and report drug related activities."