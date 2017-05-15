Refurbishment plans for elderly home

/ Front page / News

RENOVATIONS will be carried out at the Golden Age Home in Lautoka.

Permanent secretary for Women, Children, Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation Dr Josefa Koroivueta assured residents at the home yesterday that the upgrade would be done next year.

"We will do a complete refurbishment of the home," he said.

"We want to make it more modern and more liveable and comfortable for our residents."

He said the ministry would be working on the project with partners in Australia.

"We have now connected with another similar home in Melbourne and an institution in Sydney.

"Some of the new chairs at the home are a reflection of furnishing from abroad and they are some of the things that we are getting for the residents."

Acting principal welfare officer Samuela Waqairamasi said the upgrade was needed at the Natabua-based home.

"It's part of the ministry's plans for next year's budget and we are looking forward to that," he said.

"Here at the home, it's something that's been long overdue because it needs a lot of renovation."

He said other elderly citizen's homes in other parts of the country would also be upgraded.