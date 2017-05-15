Fiji Time: 11:36 AM on Monday 15 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Refurbishment plans for elderly home

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, May 15, 2017

RENOVATIONS will be carried out at the Golden Age Home in Lautoka.

Permanent secretary for Women, Children, Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation Dr Josefa Koroivueta assured residents at the home yesterday that the upgrade would be done next year.

"We will do a complete refurbishment of the home," he said.

"We want to make it more modern and more liveable and comfortable for our residents."

He said the ministry would be working on the project with partners in Australia.

"We have now connected with another similar home in Melbourne and an institution in Sydney.

"Some of the new chairs at the home are a reflection of furnishing from abroad and they are some of the things that we are getting for the residents."

Acting principal welfare officer Samuela Waqairamasi said the upgrade was needed at the Natabua-based home.

"It's part of the ministry's plans for next year's budget and we are looking forward to that," he said.

"Here at the home, it's something that's been long overdue because it needs a lot of renovation."

He said other elderly citizen's homes in other parts of the country would also be upgraded.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65800.6390
JPY 55.002852.0028
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43910.4271
NZD 0.70660.6736
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry'
  2. Preferred PM
  3. Prasad looks back
  4. Ministry recruits
  5. A-G: Recognise your history, build a strong future
  6. Cyclone alert for Rotuma
  7. Girmitiya women celebrated
  8. Villagers graduate in boat repairs
  9. Rural seasonal workers competent
  10. Floatsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  4. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  5. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  8. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  9. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  10. Ryder, Caucau to boost Silverwaters campaign Thursday (11 May)