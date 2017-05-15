Praise for medical workers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Avnit Kumar with Akash Prasad demonstrate the use of patient lifts to Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar after the handing over at Sigatoka Hospital. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

HEALTH Minister Rosy Akbar heaped praise on the staff of the Sigatoka Hospital and said they were role models to others in the country.

Speaking at the launch of a brand new $265,000 medevac helipad yesterday, she urged other hospital staff to look at the Sigatoka Hospital as a shining example of how committed and passionate medical staff should be.

"I don't think I have received a single call to say the medicine has gone out of stock or equipment is not working or the staff are rude or staff are not present; this is one facility where to date, I have not received one complaint," she said.

"And the reason for this, I believe, is the support the staff get from the community and also from the Coral Coast Chapter of the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association."

The Chapter, over a seven-year partnership with the hospital, raised $1.5 million which was used to establish a new maternity ward, extensions to the outpatients department, refurbishment of the operating theatre, the supply of optical equipment, and the construction of an Accident and Emergency ward.

"That, in my view, allows this hospital to function so efficiently and I am sure we can make this a model hospital.

"I would like to thank the staff for the good work they are doing.

"I always say the nurses are the heart and face of our ministry.

"How you perform your duties, how you present yourself to the community, the attitudes and mannerisms you display when patients come to you, speaks a lot about your profession and I am sure this will continue."

Mrs Akbar said the ministry had copped a lot of criticism lately and they needed to use the comments made to their advantage.

"Many times we are criticised and condemned and we need to use that as a learning experience and grow better by the day."