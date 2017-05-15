USP wins first inter-tertiary quiz contest

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Andrew Jacobs the European Union Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific with the USP quiz team after wining the compertition yesterday.Picture ATU RASEA

THE University of the South Pacific came out victorious in the first ever inter-tertiary quiz competition between USP, Fiji National University and the University of Fiji which took place at USP's Japan ICT Centre on Thursday night.

USP quiz team captain Ernest Gibson said their four-member team had challenges while preparing for the competition due to the lack of preparation time however they managed to pull through in the end.

"The areas to which we needed to prepare for were also quite broad and since the time we had to learn them was minimal, this was also a challenge we faced," he said.

"However, we worked together as a team and divided the topics up between ourselves and trusted each would take care of their section."

Mr Gibson said the competition was imperative as it encouraged teamwork and partnerships between the team members.

"This type of competition is absolutely imperative for the three universities as we are a part of a relatively small, yet growing fraternity here in Fiji of higher education," he said. "It is in this growth period that there needs to be far more interaction between universities, constantly challenging each of us to grow and become the best possible versions of ourselves."

- something that we will never be able to do in isolation."

USP Team coach and lecturer at USP Erman Kaplama acknowledged his team for their hard work and hopes that more similar competition takes place in the future.

The competition was sponsored by the European Union.