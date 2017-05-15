Fiji Time: 11:36 AM on Monday 15 May

Trial proper

Aqela Susu
Monday, May 15, 2017

THE trial date for a mother who allegedly raped and sexually assaulted her 14-year-old daughter has been set for November 6 -10 this year.

The 45-year-old mother appeared before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva last Friday.

She is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of rape. She earlier pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing actual bodily harm. The alleged offences happened between January and July last year.

The court was earlier told that between January 1 and July 5, last year, the accused allegedly raped her daughter. On the second count, the court heard during the said period the accused was alleged to have unlawfully and indecently assaulted her daughter. It is also alleged that on July 5, 2016, the accused assaulted her daughter causing her actual bodily harm.

Both the prosecution and defence informed the court last Friday they were ready for trial proper.

The accused has been further remanded in custody. Justice Temo will deliver his bail ruling on June 9. The matter has been adjourned to July 28.








