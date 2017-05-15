Fiji Time: 11:35 AM on Monday 15 May

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Reduce plastic bag use, says Banivanua

Mere Naleba
Monday, May 15, 2017

OUR carelessness and selfishness is killing the oceans, says President of the Methodist Church in Fiji and chairman of the Fiji Council of Churches, Dr Tevita Banivanua .

He made the comments on behalf of the Council of Churches, commending the initiative taken by Fiji oceans champion and Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau to reduce the use of plastic bags.

Mr Banivanua said Fijians should stand united in pushing for the reduction of plastic bag use, irrespective of denomination or faith to make a concerted effort to stop ocean pollution.

"So much of the plastic bags and takeaway containers we use are only single-use and simply not good for our environment," he said.

"Most of these end up in the ocean and in the fish which we in turn eat."

An average person can save at least six plastic bags a week, possibly more if one uses reusable bags instead of plastic bags, Mr Banivanua said.

He said in a year, a person can save 312 plastic bags.

"According to the 2007 census there are 539,536 Christians in Fiji. If every Christian stopped using single-use plastic bags we could reduce the number of plastic bags by over 16 million bags."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65800.6390
JPY 55.002852.0028
GBP 0.37150.3635
EUR 0.43910.4271
NZD 0.70660.6736
AUD 0.65300.6280
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th, May, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Rabuka: 'To you I say, I am sorry'
  2. Preferred PM
  3. Prasad looks back
  4. Ministry recruits
  5. A-G: Recognise your history, build a strong future
  6. Cyclone alert for Rotuma
  7. Girmitiya women celebrated
  8. Villagers graduate in boat repairs
  9. Rural seasonal workers competent
  10. Floatsam and Jetsam

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seven sentenced to prison Thursday (11 May)
  2. Father, son in manslaughter trial Tuesday (09 May)
  3. 'Fiji needs speedsters' Thursday (11 May)
  4. A-G discusses scholarships, MP salaries Saturday (13 May)
  5. Mill will not be fixed, says PM Tuesday (09 May)
  6. Khan faces probe Thursday (11 May)
  7. Salary for civil servants Sunday (14 May)
  8. Chest 'stories' worry Wednesday (10 May)
  9. 'Nonsense' comments Friday (12 May)
  10. Ryder, Caucau to boost Silverwaters campaign Thursday (11 May)