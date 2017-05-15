Reduce plastic bag use, says Banivanua

/ Front page / News

OUR carelessness and selfishness is killing the oceans, says President of the Methodist Church in Fiji and chairman of the Fiji Council of Churches, Dr Tevita Banivanua .

He made the comments on behalf of the Council of Churches, commending the initiative taken by Fiji oceans champion and Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau to reduce the use of plastic bags.

Mr Banivanua said Fijians should stand united in pushing for the reduction of plastic bag use, irrespective of denomination or faith to make a concerted effort to stop ocean pollution.

"So much of the plastic bags and takeaway containers we use are only single-use and simply not good for our environment," he said.

"Most of these end up in the ocean and in the fish which we in turn eat."

An average person can save at least six plastic bags a week, possibly more if one uses reusable bags instead of plastic bags, Mr Banivanua said.

He said in a year, a person can save 312 plastic bags.

"According to the 2007 census there are 539,536 Christians in Fiji. If every Christian stopped using single-use plastic bags we could reduce the number of plastic bags by over 16 million bags."