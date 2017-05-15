Defying all odds

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Diwankar Singh with his companions graduated with Certificates in Carpentry and Joinery Coffin Construction. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

DIWANKAR Singh, 16, defied all odds when he travelled to Saqani and lived and ate with strangers, but all for the sake of education.

Without any earlier visits to this district, Mr Singh didn't allow fear to hold him back as he boarded the bus from Savusavu three weeks ago.

Yesterday, he was among the 194 graduates of the Fiji National University Sustainable Livelihood Program and graduated with a Certificate in Carpentry and Joinery Coffin Construction.

His trip to Saqani was imperative as he missed out on the program held in Vesidrua, Macuata last month.

The former Labasa Sangam College student kept on telling himself that he needed the certificate and that he should get it this month.

"After a few telephone calls I then found out that they were having a workshop here in Navetau Village in the interior of Saqani," he said.

"I told myself that even if I had to travel down here while my biggest problem was that I did not know anybody in this village.

"Luckily for me the old iTaukei spirit of hospitality saw me billeted at a house in the village with fellow students for the past two weeks. I achieved two things this week — I earned my certificate and established relations with some beautiful people."

Living among strangers was not difficult for him as he quickly acclimatised to the iTaukei surrounding and food. For him, this was home.