Mother shares experience

FOR mother of five Sera Sukawale life officially began at 61 years after she graduated with a Certificate in Commercial Floriculture on Friday.

The Navetau native of Saqani said the certificate she attained after attending the two-week long Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) workshop in her village had opened a window of opportunities for her.

Mrs Sukawale said she was excited about the future especially with the plans she had in developing her passion for flower arrangement to earn her an income.

"I have five children and three of them have their own families while the other two are with me and my husband and still in school," she said.

"I had initially thought of being part of the workshop to sharpen my flower arrangement skills at church which I am in charge of and now my brains are overworking thinking of the possibilities that would arise from this achievement.

"Attaining this certificate will surely do more than just being an expert in flower arrangement but it will also bring in much needed revenue for my family."

Another housewife, Reijeli Rokoraca, said women in her class were now talking about how to market their products.

The 38-year-old Wainunu, Bua native said they would now find difficulties in getting markets to sell flowers to, given the fact that they were in the interior of the district.

Ms Rokoraca said they would now try and create awareness to nearby hotels in the areas to let them know of their newfound skills and their ability to supply them with floral needs especially during weddings and parties.