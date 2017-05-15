Fiji Time: 11:36 AM on Monday 15 May

FSC notes drop in Rakiraki supply

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, May 15, 2017

CANE supply from Rakiraki has reduced by 50 per cent, says Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.

He said the supply reduced from 400,000 tonnes to less than 200,000 tonnes.

Mr Clark said despite the drastic reduction in supply, there was still an opportunity to increase Rakiraki's yield.

"I see a great opportunity when I travel around this area to restore that cane supply," he assured farmers during a talanoa session with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Rakiraki on Saturday.

"We are working hard to bring back the cane supply in this area and we want to see 400,000 tonnes minimum coming from this area.

"I can confirm that we have the milling capacity to crush that cane and the ability to get that cane there.

"We are very committed to achieving this work and we have been having very constructive discussions with the community of Rakiraki and Ra," Mr Clark said.

"We have also had very constructive discussions with the CEO of the Rakiraki Town Council with what FSC intends to do in Rakiraki and we remain committed to our sugarcane farmers in Ra.

"We will ensure that this community continues to thrive on the back of the sugar industry."








