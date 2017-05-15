Fiji Time: 11:36 AM on Monday 15 May

Call made for cane cartage rebates

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, May 15, 2017

FORMER parliamentarian and sugarcane grower George Shiu Raj has called on the Fiji Sugar Corporation to give rebates on the cost of carting cane from the interior of Ra to the Penang Sugar Mill.

While speaking at an informal discussion with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Rakiraki last Monday, he said the rebates were taking away much needed income for rural cane growers in Burelevu district.

"In Burelevu, a grower takes the $20 a cartage to bring the cane to Penang mill and from here Government will pay about $30 a tonne to take it to Rarawai," Mr Shiu Raj said.

He said the impending cane payments were not enough for Burelevu growers to meet the cartage rate payments.

"In the first cane payment, the farmer does not receive anything and after the eight weeks of the second average cane payment, the farmer also does not receive anything.

"In the March cane payment, there are about 80 per cent of our farmers here in Rakiraki who will not receive a single dollar."

He said if rebates were offered to these farmers, cane production in the district and province would increase.

"They are willing to plant but the cartage kills the income of the farmer especially those in places like Burelevu.

"They have to pay about $20 a tonne.

"If Government takes about 60 or 70 per cent of the cartage of cane then definitely there will be more farmers who are situated closer to the Penang mill and those living far away will suffer.

"If rebates could be given on the cartage rates, then I can assure you that we can produce more than half a million tonnes of cane."

FSC CEO Graham Clark said no farmer would be affected by the closure of the Penang Sugar Mill nor would they have to pay more from their pockets.

"The farmer will continue to pay the cost of moving the cane from their farm to Penang effectively and we will pay for the cost of moving the cane from Penang to Rarawai," Mr Clark said.

