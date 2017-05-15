Farmers express concerns

/ Front page / News

CANEfarmers in the North may have to survive on merely 63 cents or nothing, with the forecasted cane per tonne price of $65.63 recently announced by Fiji Sugar Corporation.

National Farmers Union president Surendra Lal said research they conducted revealed that the initial cost of harvesting, transporting and cultivation was estimated at $65 per tonne with costs increasing for farmers in Seaqaqa and Wainikoro, outside Labasa Town.

Therefore, farmers would be left with nothing if price tonnage cost were not increased.

"All we are asking Government to do is to subsidise the price of cane to assist poor farmers pay their expenses and put food for their family on the table," Mr Lal said.

"We understand that Government has no control over sugar prices in the international market to aid farmers with price of cane."

Wainikoro farmer, Suresh Naidu said farmers really found it hard to survive with prices forecasted by FSC.

Another farmer, Jagnath Prasad, pleaded with Government to step in and assist farmers.

Seaqaqa farmer Dalip Kumar said Government needed to give farmers a good reason to hold on to their cane farms.

Meanwhile Sugarcane Growers Council chief executive officer Surendresh Chetty said he did not want to comment on the issue.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said all cane payments were made in accordance with the Master Award, which does not provide for a guaranteed minimum price.